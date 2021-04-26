ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will be looking to fill a variety of positions at hiring events this week.
From April 27-May 1 in-person hiring events will be held daily from 1 to 4 p.m. Open positions include deckhands, cruise coordinators and culinary positions. New employees are eligible for a $300 hiring incentive.
The hiring events will take place at the Becky Thatcher riverboat at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. in St. Louis. Attendees can park on the St. Louis Riverfront levee.
Click here for a list of open positions or to apply online.
