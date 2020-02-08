ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are looking to fill positions for the upcoming season.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal workers are being sought and include bartender, cashier, cruise coordinator, deckhand, captain, sales associate, server, cook and staff photographer.
The first job fair was held Saturday but two more are being held on February 17 and February 22 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat where applicants can speak with riverboat leadership and apply for jobs.
All applicants must be 16 or older.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.