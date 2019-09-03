ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family of river otters from Florida are now calling St. Louis their new home.
The otter pups were born on December 31 at a wildlife sanctuary in Florida.
The otters traveled to St. Louis from Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida last week.
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station made the announcement about their new additions Tuesday.
ARE YOU READY FOR THE OTTERLY ADORABLE PRECIOUSNESS THAT IS ABOUT TO FILL YOUR SCREEN?! A whole lot of you guessed correctly that we traveled to @FlamingoGardens in Florida and brought home some furry friends! Check back on Thursday for more!@FOX2now @KMOV @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/AnP9ED2xRK— St. Louis Aquarium (@AquariumSTL) September 3, 2019
The attraction will feature 13,000 animals from sharks, birds, frogs and reptiles.
