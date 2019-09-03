River otters coming to STL aquarium

3 river otters from Florida have joined the St. Louis Aquarium family.

 St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family of river otters from Florida are now calling St. Louis their new home.

The otter pups were born on December 31 at a wildlife sanctuary in Florida.

The otters traveled to St. Louis from Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida last week.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station made the announcement about their new additions Tuesday.

The attraction will feature 13,000 animals from sharks, birds, frogs and reptiles.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.