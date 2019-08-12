O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The River City Rascals will play their last season in O'Fallon in 2019.
PS&J Baseball, the company that owns the team, informed the city of the decision earlier this year and the city announced the move today.
The team is ceasing operations and has played in O'Fallon for the last 21 years.
The city will begin discussion with other potential teams for the 2020 season.
"Although we are disappointed to hear the Rascals are ceasing operations at the end of the year, we are grateful for 21 years of Rascals baseball, and we wish the players, coaches and front office personnel the best," said Mayor Bill Hennessy.
"The team has entertained thousands of O'Fallon residents over the years and will always be a part of our City's rich history. Our staff is already in contact with potential new tenants, and we will begin discussions with them to ensure that our beautiful stadium offers great entertainment for our residents in future years."
Anyone wanting to host an event at the field after 2019 can contact the City of O'Fallon Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.