OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Ritenour School District has issued a warning after two elementary students were followed early Wednesday morning.
In a press release, the district said two students from Iveland Elementary School were walking to school when a stranger allegedly began to follow them. Once they reached school grounds, the students found an adult who contacted police.
The school district did not provide details about the stranger's description but encouraged parents to help provide an adult presence at bus stops and near the school to make students feel safe.
According to school officials, the Overland Police Department is handling the investigation.
