ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Both the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 141 are closed in Fenton near Interstate 44 as floodwaters rose from heavy rain downpours in the area Wednesday night.
St. Louis County police said multiple vehicles were stranded in high waters in at least six locations near the highway. However, police said there are no reported injuries and no one has been swept away.
The impact was reported shortly after 9 p.m.
