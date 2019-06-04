ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Due to rising flood waters, some buildings near River Des Peres are being evacuated.
According to the authorities, buildings 7771, 7783, 7784, 7810, and 7818 Olde English were evacuated starting just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Transportation to the emergency shelter at the Kennedy Rec Plex is being provided.
Anyone who would like additional information is asked to call 314-615-9500.
