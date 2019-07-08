FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officials in Franklin County are working to combat a record number of Hepatitis A cases.
Since January, the health department said there have been 42 reported cases, 20 in the last two weeks. Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker said most of the cases are transferred through drug users sharing needles. Before the outbreak, he said the county had only one confirmed case in the last decade.
“It’s our duty as government officials. The first duty is to keep the public safe and that’s what we’re striving to do,” he said.
The health department and area hospitals have partnered to vaccinate residents. Brinker said more than 1,300 people have been vaccinated so far.
According to the county, one confirmed case came from an employee at a Jack in the Box in Union. Right now, there is no mandate in Franklin County requiring restaurant employee to get the Hepatitis A vaccination. Brinker said the county is now working to make that a requirement.
County officials said the outbreak stretches from Sullivan, Union, Washington and St. Clair. They stress safety and the health of residents and tourists is a top priority.
“The way we do that is through education or administering the vaccination in a time frame that’s effective,” Brinker said.
Signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A include stomach pain, fatigue, vomiting and loss of appetite.
