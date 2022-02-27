ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From Uber drivers to pizza delivery services to farmers, everyone who drives for a living is paying close attention to the rising gas prices that are creeping towards levels not seen in years.
"It's affecting everything. Not just our personal delivery vehicles but it's impacting feed prices and our finished product as well," said Autumn Sij, owner of Such and Such Farms in Desoto.
Their farm is located an hour south of St. Louis and they make the back and forth drive each Saturday to attend the Tower Grove Farmer's Market. It's where they sell their produce, soap, pork and goat milk.
But the rising gas prices, due in part to the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine, is hitting hard at their bottom line. It could mean they have to raise prices on their goods.
"We're trying to find a balance between remaining profitable while also remaining affordable," said Sij.
Sij says it's something all small business are grappling with and they're asking customers to be patient and understanding as they try to make things work, especially after two tough years of the pandemic.
"That’s the great thing about farmers, we're really resilient, to not only the seasons, but the market as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.