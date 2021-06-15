ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair R-III School District in Franklin County, Mo. had a list of construction projects it planned when voters approved a $12.75 million bond issue. But most of them will be delayed because of the rising costs of some building materials and the scarcity of others.
Dr. Kyle Kruze is the superintendent of schools.
"They're taxpayer dollars, and that's why we thought right now instead of trying to chase projects and chase prices, we'll pause temporarily," he said.
Kruze said the district will move forward with new and more secure entryways at all schools because safety is such a high priority. But a new auditorium, a bus facility, and a pickup and drop off loop for elementary students will be put on hold. Kruze said contractors are telling the district it could take months longer to get in some of the materials needed and that prices could fluctuate.
"Right now contractors are having a hard time giving prices that can hold and I think that's a big part of the problem.," he said.
Voters in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District approved Proposition E in 2020, which included new classrooms, expanding a cafeteria, increasing gymnasium capacity and upgrading HVAC systems. A spokesman told News 4 that supply chain issues mean some materials take 4-22 weeks to ship.
In the Meramec Valley School District, voters approved a $17.9 million bond issue that included a new addition for Zitzman Elementary School. Superintendent, Dr. John Mulford said the district built in about a $3 million contingency fund and that estimates are running about 10 percent over what was planned when voters approved the bond issue. He said, if the bids came back too high in August, the district is prepared to be flexible on the timing of the projects.
"And if it comes in much higher than anticipated, we'll have to determine whether or not we proceed and cut some of the other projects. Or if we just wait it out and go back to the market in six months to a year," Mulford said.
Kruze said his district plans to check prices again in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.