ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis civic, sports and business leaders are rallying together the St. Louis community in a region-wide effort of support and thanks for workers working in the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Rise Up For Heroes, the initiative is asking the St. Louis community to come together by standing together and saluting our frontline heroes together each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas.
"Whether it is clapping, singing, dancing or whatever you want to do, as long as it's safe and responsible, we're asking everyone on all sides of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to join in raising the volume and clarity of our gratitude," said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo. "It's an honor to partner with the Cardinals to say thanks to the real heroes in our community, and I know St. Louis will answer the bell and make 'Rise Up For Heroes' everything it should be."
Louie and Fredbird, the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals mascots, will kick off the program by leading a small caravan over several nights to inspire and showcase St. Louis' collective gratitude for those in the center of the battle.
The caravan will visit a few neighborhoods each night and complete its short route by ending at one of the member hospitals established of the regional COVID-19 task force.
"The Cardinals are joining this effort with the Blues to shine the spotlight on today's heroes, which is where the spotlight belongs," said Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. "From the thousands and thousands of brave healthcare workers to the staff at your local grocery and pharmacy, first responders, transportation employees, postal and delivery personnel, teachers and more, let's do the right thing and recognize everyone who is keeping St. Louis moving."
The program asks the community to join in the following ways:
- Rise up each night at 7 p.m. throughout the St. Louis region - - by coming outside to express your gratitude to the frontline heroes.
- Contribute to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which is serving a wide group of local agencies stepping up to support those with the greatest needs. Visit here for more.
- Sign up to donate blood if you are eligible to help the American Red Cross avoid more dramatic shortages in the coming months. Visit redcrossblood.org for information.
- Show other expressions of support by visiting RiseUpForHeroes.com, posting videos and photos, developing signs, displaying blue lights, adding bears in your windows or any other form of thanks to magnify our appreciation.
