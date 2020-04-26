ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Rise Up for Heroes parade will continue to cheer on front line heroes this weekend.
The caravan parade will drive through different neighborhoods in St. Charles, Alton and North County, with a final stop at Christian Hospital Sunday.
READ: 'Rise Up for Heroes' initiative asks St. Louis to show support for COVID-19 front line workers
Families are encouraged to join in cheering for the workers on the front line when the parade comes through.
In anticipation of rain, we are postponing tonight's @mercysaintlouis care-avan – in the Kirkwood and Des Peres areas – until Monday evening.Our next care-avan is Sunday. We'll be in St. Charles, Alton and North County with a final stop at @Christian_Hosp. #RiseUpForHeroes pic.twitter.com/UtOYLIhtL9— Rise Up For Heroes (@RiseUpForHeroes) April 24, 2020
To learn what routes the parade will take, click here.
