ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pieces is a unique business in Soulard where customers are invited to eat and drink while play board games. But the fun and food came to an end Sunday night at 9 p.m. when the owners voluntarily chose to close.
"We thought the cases would go down but they've been going up and it's getting worse and worse. So it's about time before someone walks in with an infection in our restaurant or someone on our staff gets infected," said co-owner Ameet Rawal.
Another co-owner, Jim Lettau, said there haven't been any cases among employees or customers but they wanted to make sure that didn't happen.
After the business, near the Soulard Market, reopened last month employees had added temporary walls around some of the tables, no one was allowed at the bar and game pieces were sanitized after each use.
"It is completely responsible and I completely understand and don't disagree at all with their decision," said customer, Destiny Davis.
On the day that Pieces voluntarily closed it was full of customers, at a reduced capacity because of social distancing.
News 4 spoke with some who were understanding about the decision to voluntarily close.
"It's sad that they're closing today but I can see why they're trying to be responsible and close early for their patrons instead of being forced to when it's too late," said PJ Davis.
Pieces first opened in 2016 but owners don't know when the number of COVID-19 cases will go down enough that they'll feel safe to reopen the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.