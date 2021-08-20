ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The summer surge due to the Delta variant is clear as new data from Missouri and Illinois highlight just how much cases have spiked - as healthcare providers face a shortage in rapid tests.
In Missouri, the seven-day average of new cases on June 20 was 443. The average on August 20 was 1,952, an increase of 340%. The increase in Illinois is four times that of Missouri's. The seven-day average of cases on June 20 was 228. by August 20, it went up to 3,529. This is a whopping 1,446% increase.
With the increase in infections, the demand for tests has also increased, causing a shortage at local pharmacies.
Officials with Total Access Urgent Care say the increase in testing is for both infected people and other unvaccinated individuals needs a negative test for concerts, venues and in one man's case - a visit to the V.A.
Denver Sullens of St. Charles wasn't feeling great and needed to go to the V.A. He was told he needed a negative COVID-19 test before he could get in. Sullens said he called at least five urgent cares and hospitals looking for a rapid test. He kept hitting walls and ended up having to get a PCR test.
"I finally found St. Luke's open in Chesterfield, their Urgent Care. When I got there they told me it was going to cost me $100. I flat out asked her, 'I thought these tests were free, the government paid for them,' and she said 'no, they are charging administrative fees for doing these tests now,'" Sullens said.
According to St. Luke's Urgent Care, the fee covers the doctor visit, not the test itself.
St. Louis County said to compensate for the regional shortage of rapid tests, they're only offering them to people who work in 24-7 public occupations like police, healthcare workers and emergency operations.
This is a challenge as more and more businesses and travel destinations require a negative test within 48 hours for the unvaccinated.
