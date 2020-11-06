ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the St. Louis area, so is the number of people trying to get tested.
“There’s so many testing places. So many pop ups, urgent cares, doctors’ office, there’s so much and it’s still not nearly enough for what’s going on right now," said St. Louis resident Paul Johns.
Johns went to get tested Thursday after a co-worker came back positive for the virus. Johns said he was turned away from an urgent care.
“They said that all of their locations were in the same boat. They’re just completely overwhelmed with the number of cases and the number of people trying to get tested these last few weeks," said Johns.
SSM Health said the requests for COVID-19 test are going up. From November 1 through November 5, SSM Health urgent cares processed 550 COVID-19 tests. The week before from October 25 through October 31, SSM health urgent cares administered 343 tests.
A spokesperson for SSM said Jefferson County has seen the biggest increase in the demand for COVID-19 tests.
We called several urgent cares asking about wait times. A woman who answered the phone at Total Access Urgent Care on Hampton in South St. Louis said there is a long line even when the clinic opens at 8 a.m.
“Usually about 80 people out there, 50, 60, 70, 80 people," said the TAUC representative.
St. Louis City, County, SSM, and Mercy suggest scheduling an appointment to save yourself some time waiting in line and possibly help determine if it is unnecessary to get tested.
“I’m gonna get up early tomorrow and just go sit in line and hope I can get it done so I can go to work Monday," said Johns.
Next week, St. Louis County is adding pop-up COVID-19 testing sites. It's part of the "Know Before you Go" campaign involving the department of public health, department of health and human services, and the Missouri National Guard. The goal is to get as many people possible tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving in St. Louis.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO NOVEMBER 14-20
|Date
|Time
|Group
|Location
|Event
|How to schedule
|11/14/2020
|1:00PM-4:00PM
|CHINESE SERVICE CENTER OF ST. LOUIS
|6710 CLAYTON RD. 63117
|FREE FLU SHOTS
|Walk-Ins
|11/16/2020
|8:00AM-4:30PM
|ST. LOUIS COUNTY RESIDENTS
|John C Murphy Drive Thru, 6121 N Hanley Rd, Berkeley, MO 63134
|FREE COVID TESTING AND FLU SHOTS
|https://stlcorona.com/ or call 314-615-0574
|11/16/2020
|8:00AM-4:30PM
|ST. LOUIS COUNTY RESIDENTS
|SOUTH COUNTY HEALTH CENTER 4580 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63127
|FREE COVID TESTING AND FLU SHOTS
|https://stlcorona.com/ or call 314-615-0574
|11/17/2020
|8:00AM-5:00PM
|OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
|QUEENY PARK 550 Weidman Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131
|FREE COVID TESTING
|health.mo.gov/communitytest or Call 877-435-8411
|11/17/2020
|8:00AM-12:00PM
|ST. LOUIS COUNTY RESIDENTS
|PRARIE COMMONS ST. LOUIS COUNTY LIBRARY 915 Utz Ln, Hazelwood, MO 63042
|FREE COVID TESTING AND FLU SHOTS
|https://stlcorona.com/ or call 314-615-0574
This campaign will begin the week of November 16. Both DPH locations will provide COVID-19 tests every day, with pop ups on Tuesday and Thursday at the libraries as normal. DPH, DHSS and the National Guard will perform testing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
St. Louis County recommends anyone make an appointment for a coronavirus test by going to stlcorona.com, including any college students planning to come back to St. Louis to visit family over the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.