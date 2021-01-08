(CNN) — A man photographed lounging in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during riots Wednesday now says he was just looking for the bathroom.
Sixty-year-old Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who’s involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas, admitted to CNN affiliate KFSM he’s the person in the viral photo.
Barnett says he took an envelope off Pelosi’s desk and left her a quarter and a note.
“I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk. We loaned her that desk, and she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I’d sit down and appreciate the desk. I threw my feet up on the desk,” he recalled.
In a separate interview after leaving the Capitol building Wednesday, Barnett spoke to a reporter about what happened inside.
"I didn't steal it. I bled on it. Because they were (expletive) macing me. And I couldn't (expletive) see. And so I figured, well, I'm in her office. I got blood in her office. I put a quarter on their desk, even though she isn't (expletive) worth it. And I left her a note on her desk. It says "Nancy big old (expletive)," he said at the time.
The FBI says Barnett could face federal charges.
