The Ring security camera captured the birth on video after the baby wouldn't wait any longer to be born.

(CNN) -- A front yard birth was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera in Vacaville, California.

Emily and Michael Johnson were excited that they were going to be parents. They got an additional surprise when the baby couldn't wait until the hospital to be born.

Thomas came into the world a little earlier than expected. His mother started having contractions a week earlier than planned.

Now, the two new parents have an incredible story to tell and a video to share.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.