(CNN) -- A front yard birth was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera in Vacaville, California.
Emily and Michael Johnson were excited that they were going to be parents. They got an additional surprise when the baby couldn't wait until the hospital to be born.
Thomas came into the world a little earlier than expected. His mother started having contractions a week earlier than planned.
Now, the two new parents have an incredible story to tell and a video to share.
