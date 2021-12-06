Ring donates doorbell cameras to St. Louis-based organization that aims to help domestic violence survivors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis-based organization is equipping 1,000 homes with doorbell cameras.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was joined by Safe Connections and Ring to announce the new initiative Monday morning. The initiative aims to supplement safety planning for domestic violence survivors. St. Louis police reported more domestic disturbance calls in the last year than the previous five years.
Safe Connections is one of the region’s oldest and largest organizations working to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence while helping survivors thrive. In addition to the cameras, Ring donated $20,000 to the organization.
