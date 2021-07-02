CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Cahokia Heights police are investigating after an SUV was caught on camera ramming a car, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash into the front yard of a home.
“If the tree wasn’t there then the truck could have easily gotten up to the corner of the house right where I was laying," said Tony Fitch, who told News 4 he was watching TV in his bedroom when he heard a loud boom.
Surveillance video captured him running out after the crash and as the drivers and a passenger in on of the vehicles ran away.
“I was just in disgust actually like how dare you," said Fitch.
According to the Cahokia Heights police report, the driver of the Silver Buick, Dominic Williams, told police he and his girlfriend were driving on Champlain Drive Wednesday morning and were about to turn on Joliet Drive when the driver in a blue Ford Explorer rammed them.
Williams' girlfriend told police the driver of the SUV is her ex-boyfriend.
“The guy in the silver car stayed, the girl and the guy came back," said Fitch.
Fitch said they apologized for the damage to his yard.
Fitch is worried now that Alorton, Centreville, and Cahokia have merged to form Cahokia Heights as of May, incidents like this could become more common.
“For it being Cahokia Heights now and things are changing, don’t start that over here, take that somewhere else," said Fitch.
Police are still looking for the driver of the Explorer, identified as Daren Hand. Hand will be charged with criminal damage to property, a felony.
