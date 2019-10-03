ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Low income students from Missouri and southern Illinois will receive free college education from Washington University beginning next year.
Andrew Martin, the university's new chancellor made the announcement in his inaugural address Thursday.
The "WashU Pledge" will cover the cost of tuition, room and board for full-time undergraduate students coming from families who make less than $75,000 a year from Missouri and a large part of southern Illinois.
"And for those undergraduate students already enrolled at WashU who would qualify, they, too, will benefit from this pledge beginning next fall," Martin said.
