COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The I-270 Mississippi River Bridge will have lane restrictions this weekend.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the eastbound right lane of I-270 will be closed by 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 30 and reopen by 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 2.
IDOT said the lane restriction is needed to complete geotechnical work for the design of the new structures. IDOT anticipates the restriction to result in significant delays. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
IDOT asks motorists be patient, reduce speed and obey all warning signs.
