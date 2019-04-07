ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kids fighting the ultimate battle got to ride in style Sunday.
Miracles ‘N Progress is a local organization that grants everyday wishes to kids fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.
Sunday's miracle put 52 of those Superstars 'N Supercars. Each kid got to pick their luxury ride and roll into a car show in St. Charles in style. The goal is to make a moment the kids will never forget.
"We had kids at our last event that we had a jeep and one Lamborghini show up, and every kid wanted to ride in that Lamborghini, so we decided to make it bigger, and do it the way the kids asked," Trina Ekins, President of Miracles 'n Progress said.
If you'd like to make wishes like this come true for local kids, you can donate toMiracles 'N Progress by visiting their website.
