ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A rideshare driver’s car was stolen by a passenger in North County earlier this month.
On Sept. 13 around 11:40 p.m. the driver went to the area of Nemnich Avenue and Lorna Lane to pick up a passenger, St. Louis County police told News 4. When the passenger began to get in the backseat, he told the driver she had a flat rear tire.
When the driver got out of the vehicle to inspect the tire, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove away in the Buick Verano. The vehicle was later found in the 9700 block of Dennis Drive.
No other information has been released regarding the crime.
