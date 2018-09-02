(CNN)-- Passengers aboard a roller coaster in Illinois endured a scary moment on Saturday.
A coaster at Six Flags Great America was making its initial ascent when it suddenly stopped moving.
It's unclear why the ride malfunctioned, but the amusement park said the coaster's safety sensors stopped the ride.
All passengers on board the coaster were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Six Flags Great America said the coaster will be thoroughly inspected before resuming operations.
