ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A ride-share driver was harassed and shot while trying to pick up a customer in central St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the man was in the area of Dragonwyck Drive and North Hanley Road looking to pick up a customer when a group of people approached him and harassed him. A verbal argument led to the several people from the group to pulled out their guns and shot at the man.
Police said the driver was shot in the hand. He pulled out his own gun and shot back but no one was injured.
An officer driving to the scene had his car struck by someone speeding. Police said the driver of the speeding car left the car behind and ran from the area.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Police officers aren't sure if the shooting and the speeding driver are related.
No other information was released.
