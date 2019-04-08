ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This is our kinda party!
Country singer Jason Aldean is heading to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre to party until the 'lights come on' for his Ride All Night Tour.
The country singer will be making a stop in the Show-Me state and bringing special guest Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver on August 24.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 12.
For more information, click here.
