FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Richwoods, Missouri man was killed when a vehicle overturned in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:15 p.m., a Chevrolet Blazer sideswiped a Volkswagen Beetle on Project Road west of Fairview Church Road, went off the side of the road, returned to the road, skidded and overturned multiple times, authorities said.
The driver of the Blazer, Robert Drennen, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drennen, 39, and his 36-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
