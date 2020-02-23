RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- Sunday morning, the Richmond Heights Police Department is hosting its second annual All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Mike Duffy's restuarant and all proceeds go to organizations that help provide athletic and social opportunities to kids with special needs.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 per person or $25 for groups of five or more to enjoy a hearty breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.