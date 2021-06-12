RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As vaccinations slow, area health officials are finding creative ways to get more and more people vaccinated.
They are also looking for convenient ways to get their shots and that includes concerts. A band played outside the St. Louis Galleria Friday night and the Richmond Heights Fire Department was offering up COVID-19 vaccines to whoever wanted one.
The fire department shifted from setting up at the local community center to going mobile.
"We noticed with the drop in demand that we still need to get vaccine out to people who just aren't quite ready, trying to bring the vaccine into the community and make it more available," said Medical Officer Leo Davis with the department.
