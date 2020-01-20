RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The owner of Esquire Sports Medicine in Richmond Heights spoke to News 4 after an early morning fire damaged the building.
The fire broke out at the business in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue before 4:30 a.m. Monday. The flames forced a nearby apartment building to be evacuated as a precaution.
News 4’s Justin Andrews spoke with Dr. Bill Droege, the owner of the business, who said fire officials told him the fire appeared to have started on the roof.
“We woke up in the middle of the night, and to see 40 years, 50 years of your business go down the drain it’s devastating.,” he said.
Dr. Droege told News 4 there were 70 patients scheduled to be seen on Monday, but because the fire damaged the building, none of them will be able to receive care.
Dr. Droege said even though the fire caused significant damage, he plans to reopen the business.
Firefighters from Ladue, University City and Richmond Heights were spotted at the scene assisting to put out the flames.
No other details have been released.
