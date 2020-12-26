RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A young Richmond Heights family is forging a new friendship with their local trash collector, after the family's 3-year-old son took a liking to his trash truck.
Brooks Arb, 3, waits patiently most days at the family's glass storm door, waiting for his favorite trash collector, Don Andrews, to drive by. Andrews works for Aspen Waste Systems and drives down the family's street twice a week to empty trash dumpsters for a neighboring apartment complex.
"Every time I was picking up the trash I kept noticing him so it just became our little thing that he'd wave and I'd honk back," Andrews said.
Chris Arb, Brooks' dad, said his son's fascination with trash trucks runs deep, with the 3-year-old watching short videos online of different trucks before bed.
"Don has been so awesome to honk his horn and wave," Arb said. "My son just gets so excited and he'll turn around and say, 'He honked! He waved! He saw me!'"
The routine has been ongoing for much of the year, but one day last week Andrews decided to leave an early Christmas present for Brooks on the family's front porch.
"I saw him getting out of his truck with a present, so I quickly pulled my phone out and said, I have to get this on video because I don't believe he's giving him a gift right now," said Arb.
But Andrews did just that, buying Brooks his own trash truck toy--complete with lights, sounds and movable parts.
Because of COVID-19, he wasn't able to watch Brooks open the present inside his house. But Arb later posted a video online, garnering thousands of views and comments.
"I had to fight back tears reading some of the comments from what a lot of people were saying," Andrews said. "I didn't realize this was going to happen."
Brooks now plays with his new toy and still waits for Andrews at the front door on Mondays and Thursdays each week. For Andrews, keeping his eye out for Brooks is one of the highlights of his week.
"I can be having the worst day, but to pull up on this street and this stop...I'm always looking at that door when I'm backing up and to see him waving makes everything go away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.