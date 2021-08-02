PROVIDENCE, RI (WJAR/CNN) – A Providence, Rhode Island man who rushed inside a burning building to save a family said he just wanted to “do the right thing.”
Joseph Beaver said he was out for a motorcycle ride Friday night when something in the distant sky caught his attention. "Just normal riding down the street and I seen a billowing of smoke,” he said.
Beaver raced toward it, finding a growing fire in the upper part of an apartment building on Simmons Street. Then, he said, he realized a family was still inside on the first floor. As flames raged above him, Beaver said he went in to find a group of adults still trying to collect belongings. He encouraged the group to get out, overcoming a language barrier.
“He said, ‘Second floor, second floor.’ I said, ’Second floor is ready to come down here and burn you.’ He understood. And he just yelled at his family and told them, ‘let's go,’" recalled Beaver.
Soeurn Caaum lives on the first floor and said she was struggling to get her elderly husband out when Beaver came in. “Yeah, he helped me too,” she said.
"My wife always tells me to do the right thing,” said Beaver. “If you can help somebody, help them. You could be around people you don't even understand the language their speaking. But you have no problem with them and they understand that you're just trying to help them.”
