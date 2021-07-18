ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After a night in which 15 base runners amounted to only two runs in a disappointing loss on Friday, the Cardinals made the most of the rare scoring opportunities they had over the weekend to steal a series from the Giants.
Paul DeJong and Darin Ruf traded solo home runs early in Sunday's game, leaving the St. Louis lineup on the lookout for another scoring opportunity. One came in the seventh thanks to a Matt Carpenter lead-off double—the Cardinals didn't waste it, finding a way to squeeze their second run out of the situation for a 2-1 victory.
DeJong lofted a deep fly ball to right field to advance the pinch-runner Jose Rondon to third base. An excuse-me swing by Harrison Bader caught San Francisco first baseman LaMonte Wade off guard long enough for Rondon to score and for Bader to stumble into first base with the go-ahead RBI hit.
Bader hit the deck as hit foot hit the first base bag, creating a nightmare for whoever does the team's laundry. Bader was all smiles, nevertheless.
The Cardinals were rewarded for their small-ball efforts, but that second run of the afternoon only held up as a significant one because of the collective performance of the pitching staff, which began with starter Wade LeBlanc.
LeBlanc lined up Sunday as the Cardinals' third starter coming out of the All-Star Break Sunday, a statement which would have come as a surprise for anyone who followed the team back in February or March.
To begin the year, the veteran lefty performed as an inadequate swing-man whose early-season performance caused him to be cast off by the lowly Orioles in April. He eventually caught on with the Cardinals during a time of desperation for the team in mid-June. After several relief appearances in which he displayed a penchant for the simplistic—but at times for St. Louis hurlers this season, unattainable—art of strike-throwing, the Cardinals thrust LeBlanc into the starting rotation.
Was he built-up for extended innings? Could he get guys out a second or third time through the batting order? The Cardinals weren't afforded the luxury of caring about the answers to those questions.
Thrown into the fire, LeBlanc has responded to provide an element of consistency for the Cardinals rotation. Though his deepest outing of the stretch didn't see him complete the sixth inning, LeBlanc has achieved the uncomplicated goal of keeping his team in the ball game in each of his four starts with St. Louis.
LeBlanc allowed only one earned run in five-plus innings Sunday afternoon to improve his ERA as a Cardinals starter to 2.50. The score came on Ruf's trip to Big Mac Land in the fourth. LeBlanc's line could have suffered a more unfavorable fate after the Giants led off the sixth with a pair of singles, but the birthday boy had the back of the Cardinals starter. Ryan Helsley delivered a gift to Cardinals Nation as he celebrated his 27th birthday by escaping a first-and-third, nobody out jam.
"I would say that's probably accurate," Mike Shildt said of Helsley's escape in the sixth. "Clearly some big moments to it, but Hels was tremendous. He has some serious firepower, boy. He had a good, live heater going, touching 100 and sitting on 98-plus. That was just one fantastic job by Hels."
The stable trio of Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes was tremendous behind Helsley, combining for three scoreless, hit-less innings with five strikeouts. Reyes issued a pair of walks to create a bit of drama in the ninth inning, but he tamed the San Francisco lineup with a pair of key fly outs to evade the danger and secure the win. With the save, Reyes improved to 22-for-22 in save situations on the season and 24-for-24 in his big-league career.
That's an all-time MLB record, surpassing 23 straight save conversions to begin a career by LaTroy Hawkins.
"That's a phenomenal record," Shildt said. "That's an impressive record, it really is. And he earned it. That's for sure. He's just done a fantastic job for us."
For Reyes' part, he stays focused more on each individual outing than striving for records or accolades.
"A few people walking out of the stadium yesterday said congratulations and I was like, 'What?'" Reyes said. "You know, we got the win, but..." he trailed off, previously unaware that he had tied an all-time MLB record on Saturday.
"I try to go out there and not think about those things and just compete," Reyes continued. "I feel like that makes everything easier instead of thinking about a bigger picture... Staying in that moment and try to execute pitch by pitch."
Despite a couple of walks Sunday, Reyes did exactly that. It's the same thing he's done every other time he's entered a ninth-inning with the game on the line for the Cardinals.
He saved it.
