SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It has been one year since loved ones reported a 69-year-old Sullivan woman with dementia missing.
Family members and the community are still searching the streets months into the disappearance of Betty Alexander.
Alexander was last seen at her residence at 6 South Center, Apt. 2 in Sullivan on April 10, 2019.
Loved ones told News 4 they still have no leads.
A $2,500 reward was issued for any details or information that would help authorities locate her as the search entered into two weeks, and on May 7, the reward was increased to $3,000. On October 19, the reward went up to $10,000.
Alexander has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She's 5'2" and weighs around 145 pounds.
Police said she suffers from dementia.
Alexander's daughter said her mother left her daily glasses behind as well as her medication and bank cards. Alexander doesn't drive or know how to operate a smart phone or computer.
Call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001 if you have any information.
