SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A reward up to $10,0000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the man who robbed a South County bank on May 2.
Investigators are exploring the possibility that the suspect is not from the St. Louis area.
A man walked into the Electro Savings Credit Union in the 12400 block of Tesson Ferry around 6:00 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded cash.
He is described as a white male, possibly in his late 40s, less than 6' tall with a thin build and mustache.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with an anonymous tip.
