Reward offered for information leading to person who shot Metro bus driver

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad is seeking leads after a Metro bus driver was shot in North County.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt just after 7:00 p.m. Police said shots were fired from outside the bus, hitting the driver, which caused the bus to crash into a utility pole. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Nobody else on the bus was injured.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, officials with the Major Case Squad disclosed that 10 minutes before the driver was shot there was another incident involving a Metro bus. That incident occurred in Berkeley, and shots were fired. No one on the bus was struck by the gunfire, but a passenger was hit by debris.

In the same press conference, authorities announced they were looking for a maroon PT Cruiser that doesn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was seen on surveillance video in both shooting locations Friday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. An award of up to $10,000 is being offered.

Metro later released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened that on Friday evening, one of our MetroBus operators was a victim of senseless gun violence. Tragically, our operator was critically wounded while on duty, serving the community on the #64 Lucas Hunt MetroBus. We are grieving this unexplainable event and ask the region to pray for the operator and their family. We also ask the public to recognize our heroic workforce who are understandably shaken by this event. Metro operators are true public servants and their bravery in the face of the ills of our region is courageous. They deserve much better than this. The St. Louis Major Case Squad is handling this investigation, however we can say that our operator was struck by a bullet fired from outside the bus and did not involve any of our patrons. We are fully cooperating with the Major Case Squad, and are providing video resources and any assistance necessary to support their efforts to bring those responsible for this senseless tragedy to justice."