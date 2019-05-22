ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Alton Police Department is looking for information regarding recent vandalism to the Amphitheater property at Riverfront Park.
According to the city, 50 light fixtures were broken and bulbs stolen when the park was closed. There have been two separate incidents in the last two weeks. Robert Barnhart, the city’s Public Works Director, said the vandalism will cost about $20,000 to repair.
“It’s just very disrespectful for the community, Alton has come together and we’ve put a lot of time in to try and beautify our rights of way, our parks. We put a lot of time into trying to make things more inviting and bring people together, and to see this kind of activity going on, there’s no excuse for it,” Barnhart said.
The Alton Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. According to the chief, anyone found inside the park after hours will be arrested.
“Unfortunately, the actions of a few affect many. If anyone is found inside a park after hours they will be arrested. Because of the damage at the parks the last couple of weeks, I have instructed my officers to have a zero-tolerance on this issue.,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons.
Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at (618) 463-3505.
