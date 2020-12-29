NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 30-year-old man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter in Spanish Lake on Christmas Day.
Timothy Brown is charged first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is not in custody.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department received a call just before 7:00 p.m. about a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane on Christmas night.
When officers arrived, they say they found both victims had been fatally shot.
Police later identified the victims as Charese Garvin, 28, her daughter Alayah Butler.
Authorities allege that he went to the victims' home on Christmas morning and killed both of them before he took Garvin's phone. Family members say Garvin was three months pregnant and her other children were at home at the time of the the shooting.
Witnesses told officers they saw Brown's car outside the home Christmas morning.
Police say he had previously threatened Garvin. According to court documents, he also has a history of domestic violence against her.
He was accused of breaking into her home and beating her to the point of unconsciousness in 2018. He then threw cold water on her to wake her up and continued to bear and strangle her. Two of Garvin's children were home at the time.
Brown pleaded guilty two charges in connection with the attack and was sentenced to five years in prison. News 4 is working to learn why he was released early.
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of to $13,000 to to anyone who has information that leads to Brown's arrest.
When Brown is arrested for the fatal shooting, police say he will be held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
