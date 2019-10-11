NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A reward of up to $6,000 is being for offered for any information that leads to the arrest of a North City arsonist.
Authorities say the same person is behind three recent fires in and around the intersection of Delmar and Kingshighway.
The person sought first set fire to a building the 5200 block of Delmar around 3:00 a.m. on October 6. The same person also tried to set fire to a home in the 5100 block of Enright sometime between October 5 and 7, but was unsuccessful.
Early Friday morning, authorities say the suspect set fire a different vacant home in the 5100 block of Enright, which spread to an occupied house next door, where two people were inside
One person made it out on their own, but the other victim was bedridden and was rescued by police officers.
Anyone with any information on the fires is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips are anonymous.
