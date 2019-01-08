JENNINGS (KMOV.com) - Atiya Scruggs is hoping public exposure will help solve her son’s murder case.

“We really want them to catch the guys, we really do and we’re not going to stop,” said Atiya Scruggs.

Tuesday, CrimeStoppers announced an reward in the case of Ja'Zhon Scruggs.

“The person that killed my son was supposed to have killed him for $300 dollars,” said Atiya.

The 21-year-old was found shot to death in front of a home on Clifton Ave in December, near Jennings High School.

His family believes he was set up by people who he called friends.

“It happened in broad daylight, I’m, sure somebody seen something,” said Scruggs.

His family says he wasn’t involved in criminal activity, he held down two jobs and was once a part of ‘Do the Right Thing,’ a St. Louis based community program.

“I just want justice for my son,” said Scruggs.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone that has information leading to an arrest.

If you have information about this case, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.