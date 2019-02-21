NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An online fundraiser has been created after a shooting and crash in North County sent a high school football coach to the hospital.
Police said McCluer South-Berkeley High School Coach Todd Shelton was driving on Airport Drive in Berkeley when he was hit by gunfire near Evergreen Road around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Shelton's family said he was shot in the back near his spine.
The injuries caused him to crash his car into a light pole near Washington Road, right across from City Hall. The incident left him injured and hospitalized.
A woman who was in the car with him was also injured in the crash.
The impact of the crash caused the utility pole to shatter and another car was damaged.
Neighbors told News 4 power was out for part of the night.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Police said they believe Shelton was a random victim.
There is no information on any suspects as of now. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477, go to stlrcs.org or leave a tip through the P3 TIPS app. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
A GoFundMe account has been made to help with Shelton's medical expenses.
