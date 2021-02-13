ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in the Central West End on February 5.
Two suspects committed a carjacking near the intersection of West Pine and North Court. One of the suspects is already in custody. The suspect authorities are looking for was seen in newer model GMC Sierra Pickup with Missouri license plate number 45H-2AK .
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for any information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-888-283-8477, emailing ATFTIPS@ATF.gov, texting ATFKC to 63973 or by going to the ATF’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.