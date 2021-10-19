NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating an quadruple shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave where two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old was shot. A 19-year-old woman was dead when police arrived. She was later identified as Isis Mahr.
Investigators learned the shooting happened four minutes away in the 8600 block of Goodfellow Blvd. It is unclear what led up to the gunfire. Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has a tip that leads to an arrest.
