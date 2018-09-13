BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for the man robbed a Regions’ Bank in Bridgeton on September 7.
Surveillance cameras were rolling when the suspect walked into the bank in the 12200 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
Police said he indicated that he was armed but did not show a weapon. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was wearing a dark baseball cap, gray hoodie, dark pants and two-toned shoes, authorities say.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
