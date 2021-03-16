TOWN & COUNTRY (KMOV.com) – Police in Town and Country are asking for help finding a man considered “armed and dangerous.”
Farland Lamatt Gilliehan is wanted by police for a series of crimes on March 9, 2021. At-large warrants were issued for the suspect for first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and stealing over $750.
Gilliehan reportedly drives a 2019 silver Chevrolet Impala with a Missouri temporary tag of 04X8A9. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information to leads to the felony arrest of Gilliehan. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
