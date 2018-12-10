FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who dumped used oil that spilled onto the ground and into the Bourbeuse River in Franklin County in late November.
The 55 gallon drum of oil was dumped at the Reichers ford access.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources with the assistance of the Environmental Protection Agency removed the barrel and the contaminated gravel. An unknown amount of the oil entered the river and was not recovered, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.
The MDC is investigating the situation to determine who dumped the oil.
If you have any information contact Conservation Agent Ben Pursley at 636-744-2974 or contact Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.
In early December, the Bourbeuse River Clean Stream #3 put on Facebook that anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible could receive a $,1000 reward. To claim the reward, contact one of the above listed numbers or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.