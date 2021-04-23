ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A review is underway considering changes to how police officers are disciplined in St. Louis City.
A commission - unaffiliated from the city's police department - is looking into whether officers should face the same process as all other city employees.
Currently, officers have separate rules that allow officers to challenge rulings and ultimately receive reduced, or even sometimes negated, discipline. Police Chief John Hayden said it hinders the department's ability to hold people accountable.
"Officers are and should be held to a higher standard of moral and ethical conduct than that of the average citizen for at least three primary reasons," Hayden said in a statement. "The training received, the oath taken and the authority/responsibility exercised."
