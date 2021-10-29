ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Central West End will come alive with costumes, music and friendly competition in the neighborhood's annual Halloween Street Bash.
“We’re definitely excited for it,” said DJ Holmes, “Anyone who hasn’t been in the Central West End in a while will have a reason to come down here.”
It was just back in April when Kingside Diner reopened on Maryland Avenue in what used to be Gamlin Whiskey House, putting the restaurant now in the center stage of this year’s Halloween events.
“There’s definitely excitement, but jitters, because this will be the first-time, we’re on the corner, kind of center stage,” said Holmes.
“One, for our businesses it’s very important,” said Kate Haher, Executive Director for the Central West End Business Community Improvement District. “So, obviously with the pandemic last year, things were slow, things were tough, and so this is an opportunity for them to boost in sales and have that energy and activity back.”
Haher says it is hard to know for sure how long the Halloween street party has been in the CWE community, but she says its estimated to be roughly 40 years. Having it back on this year means as much to the businesses on the strip as it does the entire neighborhood.
“We love to have the energy and the excitement and the festivities, and this is such a longstanding tradition,” Haher said.
In addition to children’s and adult activities spread across the day on Saturday, restaurants will have tents lined up throughout the neighborhood selling food and drinks. Places like Kingside Diner are also taking advantage of the influx of crowds by extending their nighttime hours.
“We’re expecting to see the most people we’ve seen for our nighttime concept, so we’re just preparing for whatever may happen,” said Holmes.
The Halloween block party returns after two years of changes across the CWE, which is something party goers may notice who have not been out to the area in some time.
“Obviously, we know staffing is a huge challenge for a number of businesses right now, but there’s always great opportunity,” said Haher. “So while we’re sad to see some of the businesses that have left over the last year, year and half or so, a lot of great new stuff is happening in the neighborhood.”
In celebrating the businesses that preserved through the pandemic, businesses like Kingside Diner are also paying homage to the ones that have gone.
"For instance, Culpeppers, when they left, we knew that we wanted to make sure that we had wings on our menu,” said Holmes. “So little things that are missed we want to make sure that people who are still in the area aren’t completely missing those things when those businesses do go. But we want to make sure that if they do return, that we’re keeping people in the central west end for them to return to.”
More information on events and times on Saturday can be found here.
