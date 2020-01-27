ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We call the men and women who lived through and fought World War II 'The Greatest Generation.'
On Monday, one of those greats turned 106 years old.
Steve Harris introduces us to Elaine Ooley who was born in 1914, survived the flu pandemic in 1918, graduated high school during the depression and served as an aircraft dispatcher in the Women's Air Corp during World War II.
