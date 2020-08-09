ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the first day of school just weeks away, parents across the St. Louis area are wondering how they’ll juggle full-time jobs while helping their kids learn virtually.
Tiffany McCloud has two children in the St. Louis Public School District and said she’s worried her second and third graders will fall behind.
“I am worried that my children are going to fall behind because of my lack of experience at home schooling," McCloud said. "I am scared for them because I don’t know if I am going to do a good job.”
McCloud said she’s fortunate to be able to work from home but knows many other parents don’t have the same luxury. Chris Strzembosz, a retired teacher in the Mehlville School District, said she heard concerns from multiple parents and wanted to help.
“Parents have to work to feed their family, to pay their rent and we’re just here to help them,” Strzembosz said.
Strzembosz owns the Montessori Learning Center in Affton and will use an extra classroom to help facilitate virtual learning for 10 students kindergarten through second grade in the Mehlville School District. She and another supervisor, familiar with the curriculum, will answer questions and ensure students are staying on track.
“They will be using their chrome books, they will be using the Mehlville curriculum, when their teacher gets online they will be online chatting with the teacher,” Strzembosz said. “When they have breaks we will be doing recess, lunch, snack and filling in with normal school activities.”
To ensure social distancing, Strzembosz is only accepting 10 students. Each child will have their temperature taken and logged before entering the classroom every morning. Masks are not required but she said students will be spaced at least six feet apart.
“We’re doing a small group, they’re going to be health screened, safety screened before they walk in the door,” Strzembosz said.
After the announcement was made Friday, Strzembosz said the response has been overwhelming. So far, she said she’s received inquiries from 30 parents. By offering her experience and extra classroom, Strzembosz hopes to keep kids caught up and relieve a burden from area families.
“They will be fed, they’ll get their homework done and they’ll stay on task and hopefully they’ll have a good time doing it," Strzembosz said.
